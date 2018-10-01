TWIN FALLS — A former insurance agent from Eden will serve 45 days in jail for pocketing $28,000 of a client's premium, a judge has decided.
Nicole Prescott, 42, was sentenced Thursday for misappropriation or diversion of fiduciary funds.
Judge Benjamin Cluff ordered and suspended a five-year prison sentence, then ordered Prescott to serve 90 days in jail; 45 of those days have been suspended.
She will also need to complete 100 hours of community service, along with paying $862 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $28,277 in restitution to Rain and Hail LLC.
Prescott was charged after a Department of Insurance investigation found that she used $28,000 of a client's premium funds for her own personal use, the Idaho Attorney General's office said in a statement Monday. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General's Special Prosecutions Unit.
She pleaded guilty to the charge in July.
Investigators found that Prescott accepted more than $46,000 in premium funds from an agricultural client for crop hail insurance in September 2015, the Attorney General's office said. She sent some of the money to the insurance company, but left $28,000 unpaid.
Prescott's insurance license was revoked in October 2017.
