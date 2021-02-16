Eastern Idaho has had four officer-involved shootings in a week

REXBURG — On Monday evening, a Rexburg Police Department officer shot and killed a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex while responding to a complaint about an “unwanted subject.”

The events leading up to the shooting have not been made public, but the incident is the fourth fatal shooting by police in eastern Idaho in a week, and the fifth shooting incident overall.

Eastern Idaho typically sees two to three fatal shootings a year. The past week, however, has seen an unprecedented level of gun violence.

Law enforcement officers also have shot and killed individuals in Idaho Falls, Bingham County and Pocatello. Additionally, a suspect wanted in connection to a break in and shooting incident in Idaho Falls also shot at Chubbuck police officers while fleeing last week. In that incident officers did not return fire.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell, public information officer for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, said there have been times where law enforcement officers have been involved in multiple incidents, but in his career, he could not recall seeing so many officer-involved shootings in such a short amount of time.