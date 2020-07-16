Eagle police officer shot twice on-duty is identified, released from the hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE — Ada County Sheriff Stephen Bartlett said Thursday that the Eagle police officer shot on-duty Monday is expected to recover and has been released from the hospital.

Brandon Austin has been identified as the officer who was shot twice during an incident near the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Idaho 16, north of Star. The city of Eagle contracts its police force through the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, Bartlett called the incident “a brutal and unprovoked attack.”

Matthew S. Kelly, 21, is accused of shooting Austin when police were trying to stop Kelly on what they said was a stolen motorcycle.

After a short vehicle chase, Kelly got off the motorcycle and the officer tried to get out of his car to follow on foot. Authorities believe Kelly opened fire, shooting into the officer’s car, hitting and injuring him. The officer returned fire, but Kelly was not injured.