BOISE — The driver who started a fatal four-vehicle crash in Twin Falls has been charged in Ada County with one count of battery against health care workers.
Court documents say Cedric Mitchell pushed a security guard at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Sunday, causing the guard "to strike his head, back and/or elbow on the ground."
Mitchell was flown to Saint Alphonsus after the Friday crash, which killed Maryann Steiner, 60. As of Monday afternoon, Dwayne Steiner, 59, remained in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus from the crash.
The Steiners were in a 1997 Dodge 1500 on Heyburn Avenue at Blue Lakes Boulevard North when they were hit from behind by a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Mitchell, 34, of Twin Falls.
The crash pushed the Steiners’ pickup into the intersection, where it hit a 2016 Nissan Frontier, Idaho State Police said. All three vehicles then collided with a 2005 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Nissan, Arturo Leon Avila, 58, his passenger Lilia Leon-Vega, 51; and one of two juveniles in the car, all of Twin Falls, were taken to St. Luke’s on Friday evening but were released by Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.
Mitchell was arrested Sunday and arraigned Monday, when a judge set his bail at $5,000. He remained in custody Tuesday morning.
A preliminary hearing for the case is set for June 18.
Idaho State Police said Tuesday the crash remains under investigation and further charges against Mitchell may come later.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.