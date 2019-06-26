BOISE — The man police say started a fatal crash at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Heyburn Avenue earlier this month is facing a competency evaluation.
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 34, of Twin Falls, was arrested by Boise police after he hit a hospital guard at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center earlier this month, court documents say. His bail was set at $5,000 and he remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.
During a hearing in Boise on June 18, Judge Russell Comstock signed an order requiring Mitchell to undergo a mental evaluation to determine his competency to understand the legal proceedings.
A defense motion requesting a reduction in the bond was also to be heard during that hearing, citing Mitchell as “indigent” and unable to afford bail. No decision was made on that motion.
Mitchell was flown to Boise from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center after his 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 struck a 1997 Dodge 1500 driven by Dwayne Steiner, 59, that was waiting at a stoplight on Heyburn Avenue, Idaho State Police said. Steiner’s wife, Maryann, 60, was a passenger in the pickup and died as a result of her injuries. Two other cars were involved in the collision.
Steiner remains at Saint Alphonsus with a long recovery ahead of him.
The Idaho State Police continue to investigate the accident, the results of which will be sent to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.
Mitchell’s next hearing is scheduled for July 23.
