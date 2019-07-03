TWIN FALLS — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard North has been charged with first-degree murder and seven counts of felony aggravated battery.
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Twin Falls County Court.
Court records said Mitchell on June 7 was traveling between 74 and 79 mph on Heyburn Avenue in a GMC Sierra pickup when he slammed into a Dodge 1500 pickup carrying Dwayne and Maryann Steiner as they were waiting at the stoplight on Blue Lakes. Maryann Steiner, 60, died of her injuries.
Dwayne Steiner, who was driving, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. Two other cars were involved in the collision, with occupants suffering multiple injuries.
Reconstruction of the accident indicated Mitchell did not apply his brakes before the crash and had the accelerator "100% engaged," court documents said.
Mitchell was flown to Boise after the crash, where he was treated for his injuries, then arrested by Boise City Police on charges he assaulted a hospital guard. He bonded out of the Ada County Jail on Tuesday.
Court documents list four prior felony charges in Arizona for Mitchell, including two charges of assaulting police officers.
He is being held without bond in the Twin Falls County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.
Kevin Steiner has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $100,000. He said the money will be used to cover expenses not covered by insurance. More than $3,000 has already been pledged. People can contribute at gofundme.com/dwayne-and-maryann-steiner.
