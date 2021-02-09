Dripps pleads guilty to murder, rape of Angie Dodge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the plea agreement, Dripps agreed to serve a fixed term of 20 years in prison, with an indeterminate sentence of up to life. The fixed term is less than the 30-year minimum sentence Christopher Tapp received when he was sentenced in 1998 for killing Dodge.

The plea deal means the death penalty is also off the table for Dripps. Under Idaho law, only a jury can sentence a defendant to death, and with a plea deal, no jury will be called in his case.

Tapp was convicted after Idaho Falls Police Department officers fed him details on the case and told him he could face the death penalty if he did not implicate himself and another suspect. He was exonerated in July 2019 after Dripps confessed to the murder and was arrested.

Dripps was arrested in March 2019 after Idaho Falls Police Department detectives identified him as a suspect via genetic genealogy. A DNA sample obtained by officers was a match to DNA from a semen sample recovered at the crime scene.

Dripps admitted to raping and murdering Dodge when questioned by detectives.