TWIN FALLS — Reports of domestic violence in Twin Falls are on the rise — but officials say that might not be a bad thing.
The Twin Falls Police Department responded to 304 domestic violence calls in 2017, up from 265 calls in 2016. They’ve received 186 such calls so far this year, putting the department on track to reach roughly 320 by the end of 2018.
It’s difficult to say with certainty what might account for the 13 percent increase in domestic violence calls between 2016 and 2017. A rise in the department’s overall workload might explain a portion of it: TFPD saw a 7 percent increase in the total number of calls it received over that year.
But Chief Craig Kingsbury believes the rise in domestic violence reports may also reflect a conscious effort by the department in recent years to improve the way it handles such cases.
“Honestly, I think if you talk to any area that’s made improvements, you’re going to see those reports increase,” Kingsbury said. “When victims trust law enforcement or trust the system, they’re going to be more apt to reach out for help through the criminal justice system.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint what could cause an increase or decrease in the number of domestic violence crimes reported in any given year, according to Kelly Miller, executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
But an increase in calls doesn’t necessarily mean that violence is becoming more prevalent. It could also indicate that more victims feel comfortable coming forward.
“It’s something we’ll never know,” Miller said. “Sometimes an increase in reporting is not always a bad thing, because that means people are reaching out for help.”
Donna Graybill, executive director of the Twin Falls-based domestic violence advocacy organization Voices Against Violence, praised the police department’s efforts to actively engage and collaborate with Voices Against Violence as a partner since Kingsbury became chief in 2015.
“I think there was sort of a lack of that before he came,” Graybill said. “He’s tried to sort of revolutionize, from our perspective, how things are handled on the ground level.”
That means some practical changes in training and staffing. Two years ago, the department hired a victim-witness coordinator, who offers support and assistance to victims of domestic violence. All dispatchers, officers, and staff now go through training to recognize the signs and symptoms of strangulation, such as raspy breathing, and to know which questions to ask a potential victim. And the department recently rolled out a new purple domestic violence-themed car, which Kingsbury hopes will raise awareness of the problem and make police appear more approachable to victims.
But improving police response to domestic violence also may mean a greater, and perhaps less tangible, shift in culture and mindset among officers. The philosophy of “starting by believing” the victim — rather than approaching the situation with skepticism — has taken on a prominent role in trainings and briefing table conversations, Kingsbury said.
In a mostly symbolic gesture at the end of a recent officer training session, each participant signed a sheet of paper that read: “When someone tells me they were raped or sexually assaulted, I pledge to start by believing.”
The feeling of being doubted by police can, and frequently does, deter victims from fully cooperating with an investigation or from reporting other incidents in the future, Graybill said.
“If police start with that lens of skepticism, then the victim feels like, ‘You don’t believe me, therefore I’m not going to share more about what happened,’” she said.
Some populations may be more reluctant to come forward to police than others out of fear, Miller said — for instance, immigrant victims who may or may not be documented, and members of the LGBTQ community.
Building positive relationships between law enforcement and members of these communities requires a proactive approach, Kingsbury said.
“It all comes down to trying to work within the communities,” Kingsbury said. “We try to make those inroads ahead of time.”
TFPD has liaison officers assigned to various underserved populations, Kingsbury said, including the Hispanic, LGBTQ, and refugee communities. Relationship-building sometimes means holding organized events, such as question and answer forums, to address concerns.
Other times, it simply means fostering familiarity by showing up to community events. Kingsbury pointed to police officers assigned to work the Magic Valley Pride Festival in June as an example.
“I think that we’ve seen some great strides in that [LGBTQ] community as well, because we know that members of that community often do not feel like they can trust the police,” he said.
Twin Falls police have also become a common sight at events and fundraisers hosted by Voices Against Violence, Graybill said.
“They’re always there, right away, saying yes, enthusiastic,” she said. “So it’s been really positive for us lately.”
