KIMBERLY — A police officer shot an attacking dog on Wednesday.
The Kimberly-Hansen patrol officer responded to a call of two dogs fighting in the 700 block of Center Street East on Wednesday afternoon, according to Chief Jeffrey Perry.
"When the officer arrived, he observed the two that were fighting and a third dog was circling the two that were fighting," Perry said.
As the officer approached the fighting dogs, the third dog turned and charged at him with bared teeth, Perry said.
The officer yelled at the dog to stop, as did the dog's owners, who witnessed the event. The dog did not stop, and quickly approached the officer.
The officer fired one round from his weapon to stop the dog, striking it.
"The officer had no choice but to shoot the aggressive dog," Perry said.
Following the incident, the owners apologized to the officer, acknowledging they knew the dog was aggressive toward strangers.
The dog was put down, Perry said. He added that the dog was not on its property at the time of the incident. The owners were not cited.
The names of the officer and the dogs' owners have not been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.