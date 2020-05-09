'Divergent' Daybell beliefs detailed in new interviews

“He wasn’t that strong, dynamic spiritual leader that I think she wanted. She didn’t feel like they were on the same spiritual level. … She had this tremendous longing to be with a partner that was at her same level of spiritual understanding,” Raymond told “Dateline.”

After moving back to Arizona in 2017, Lori kept in touch with Raymond. In early 2019, Raymond got a call from Lori who said she had just landed in Kauai and wanted to stay with Raymond. Raymond said her once-happy friend was “very different,” “very disorganized,” and “a little manic.”

“She was saying Charles had had an affair, and she was leaving him. And it just kind of didn’t sit very well with me. Cause, you know, Charles was a friend of mine too. For whatever reason, I felt like he was being portrayed as a villain and in my opinion he wasn’t,” Raymond said.

Lori began telling Raymond about her new friends from a religious podcast group called Preparing a People. Both Lori and Chad were both a part of that group.

“And when she’s describing some of their doctrine and describing some of their beliefs, it was just too much to even get my mind around the things that they believed,” Raymond said.