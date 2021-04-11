 Skip to main content
Disturbance at IDOC prison south of Boise includes fire set by inmates, officials say
State prison disturbance

Among the agencies that responded to the Idaho State Correctional Center on Saturday evening were the Boise Police Department and Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

 Ian Max Stevenson, Idaho Statesman

KUNA — Authorities worked into the night Saturday at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna to investigate and bring under control a disturbance by inmates that included starting a fire.

Idaho Department of Correction spokesperson Jeff Ray told the Statesman that inmates also attempted to break some windows in the housing unit known as H Block, Tier One, which holds nearly 100 prisoners. This particular IDOC facility houses minimum-security, medium-security and close-custody residents, according to IDOC’s website.

Ray told the Statesman four inmates were taken to a Boise hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He said no staff were injured.

Ray said that the disturbance was limited to the single housing unit. Some people were evacuated, he said.

The Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County paramedics and Kuna Fire District all responded to the prison to assist.

