Try 1 month for 99¢
Ronnie Kincaid sentencing hearing
Buy Now

Judge John Butler presides over Ronnie Kincaid’s sentencing hearing June 9, 2017, at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A longtime fifth judicial district judge will retire in March, leaving yet another judicial seat open.

Seven candidates from Twin Falls County have thrown their hats in the ring to replace the Judge John K. Butler, who is stepping down after 15 years on the bench. The Idaho Judicial Council is now asking the public for their input on those candidates.

The list includes three candidates for the seat left open by the death of District Judge Randy Stoker, one of whom is on the ballot to fill that seat in November. Civil attorney David Gadd, water adjudication hearing officer Theodore Booth, public defense attorney Samuel Beus and Magistrate Judge Roger Harris ran for Stoker’s seat in the May primary election; because no candidate received the required 50 percent or more of the vote, the two leading candidates, Harris and Gadd, will face off on Nov. 6.

Gadd, Beus, and Booth have now applied for Butler’s position as well, according to a candidate list from the judicial council. Other applicants include Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Emory, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw and private attorney Tyler Rands.

The judicial council is asking members of the public who know the candidates to fill out questionnaires commenting on their qualifications. The questionnaires are available at the trial court administrator’s office at the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building and must be received by the council no later than Nov. 14.

The council will conduct interviews with the candidates in Twin Falls on Dec. 13 before submitting between two and four finalists for the governor’s consideration.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments