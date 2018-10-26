TWIN FALLS — A longtime fifth judicial district judge will retire in March, leaving yet another judicial seat open.
Seven candidates from Twin Falls County have thrown their hats in the ring to replace the Judge John K. Butler, who is stepping down after 15 years on the bench. The Idaho Judicial Council is now asking the public for their input on those candidates.
The list includes three candidates for the seat left open by the death of District Judge Randy Stoker, one of whom is on the ballot to fill that seat in November. Civil attorney David Gadd, water adjudication hearing officer Theodore Booth, public defense attorney Samuel Beus and Magistrate Judge Roger Harris ran for Stoker’s seat in the May primary election; because no candidate received the required 50 percent or more of the vote, the two leading candidates, Harris and Gadd, will face off on Nov. 6.
Gadd, Beus, and Booth have now applied for Butler’s position as well, according to a candidate list from the judicial council. Other applicants include Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell, Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Emory, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw and private attorney Tyler Rands.
The judicial council is asking members of the public who know the candidates to fill out questionnaires commenting on their qualifications. The questionnaires are available at the trial court administrator’s office at the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building and must be received by the council no later than Nov. 14.
The council will conduct interviews with the candidates in Twin Falls on Dec. 13 before submitting between two and four finalists for the governor’s consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.