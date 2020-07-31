Dietrich man sentenced for illegally possessing firearms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A Dietrich man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms after previous convictions for felony sex and stalking offenses.

Jeremy Dale Sortor, 48, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sortor pay a $750 fine and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Sortor pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the firearms on Dec. 2.

According to court records, Sortor was seen July 30, 2018, with a firearm. At the time, Sortor was on parole for a felony stalking conviction. On Aug. 14, 2018, Idaho Department of Correction parole officers found two firearms in Sortor’s residence and six rounds of ammunition in his pocket.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Idaho Department of Correction and was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

