SHOSHONE — Two drivers involved in a head-on collision east of Shoshone have died, Idaho State Police said Tuesday in a statement.
Janice Edmunds, 74, of Shoshone and a teenager whose identity has not been released have died from injuries received in Friday's crash on U.S. 26, ISP said.
Edmunds died Sunday at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The teenager died Tuesday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Edmunds's passenger, 76-year-old James Edmunds of Shoshone, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center but was not listed a patient Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened Friday evening near milepost 173, ISP said. The teenager was driving east on U.S. 26 in a Ford Ranger pickup when they crossed into the westbound lane while trying to pass a truck and collided head-on with Edmunds's car.
ISP investigated the crash and was assisted by Shoshone Fire, Lincoln County Search and Rescue, Lincoln County EMS, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
