TWIN FALLS — Sheriff’s deputies are looking to the public for help identifying a man who may be burglarizing homes in Twin Falls County.

A woman who heard noises in her home encountered the man, who took off running. The woman took a picture of the man as he ran and of a car that picked him up. The man was wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Police say there have been multiple home burglaries in the county in the past month, with most happening during the day when no one is home. The burglars are targeting guns and jewelry.

Police ask anyone with information to call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

