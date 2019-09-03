BURLEY — A Declo man is accused of raping and sexually abusing a teen over a two-year span. The girl said she was abused nearly every night.
Javier Fernando Ramon-Abad, 39, is charged with rape of a 16 or 17 years old with the perpetrator three or more years older than the victim, attempted rape, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16 and battery with intent to commit a serious felony.
Ramon-Abad was interviewed by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office after the girl, now 16, told St. Luke’s Children at Risk Evaluation Services staff that Ramon-Abad had been raping her and sexually abusing her since she was 14, court records say.
The girl said the abuse started in 2017 and stopped for few months before he tried to rape her while she was sleeping. She told police she woke up but was unable to get him off of her. She said the abuse happened almost every night for a couple years. The girl told officials her arms and legs would be tired from trying to fight him off.
You have free articles remaining.
When police interviewed Ramon-Abad, he said he had “suffered much since this came out.” He said he’d huffed glue five or six times and he may have committed the offenses while he was under the influence.
Ramon-Abad later told detectives the child was “not malicious and is innocent,” and that he was “ready to take responsibility,” court records say.
He also told officers that he didn’t remember anything about the abuse, but he did not doubt the girl’s accusations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.