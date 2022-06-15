 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decision reached in 2017 murder case

Joshua Molina

Joshua Molina attends his hearing Friday at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Molina, of Jerome was found guilty on June 8 of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child.

The charges were related to the death of his girlfriend's daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Jean Altom, in 2017. 

His sentencing has been set for 1:30 Aug. 29. 

Molina was charged in 2020 for the crimes. After two weeks in court, the jury found him guilty of injury to a child, but they could not come to a decision on the rest of the charges. The case resulted in a hung jury. 

The child's mother, Amanda Dunlap, was arrested in October 2017 and faces charges of first degree murder and multiple injury to a child charges. Dunlap's case is still pending.

