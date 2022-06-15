Decision reached in 2017 murder case

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Molina, of Jerome was found guilty on June 8 of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child.

The charges were related to the death of his girlfriend's daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Jean Altom, in 2017.

His sentencing has been set for 1:30 Aug. 29.

Molina was charged in 2020 for the crimes. After two weeks in court, the jury found him guilty of injury to a child, but they could not come to a decision on the rest of the charges. The case resulted in a hung jury.

The child's mother, Amanda Dunlap, was arrested in October 2017 and faces charges of first degree murder and multiple injury to a child charges. Dunlap's case is still pending.

