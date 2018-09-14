BELLEVUE — A Friday morning house fire south of Bellevue killed a man and sent a woman to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.
A couple was in the house when the fire started, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Bart Lassman said. The woman escaped and was driven by a relative to a hospital after receiving treatment on scene, but the man died in the house, Lassman said.
The fire at 120 Gannett Road was called in shortly after 6 a.m. by a person driving by, Hailey Fire Chief Craig Aberbach said.
It took about an hour for crews to extinguish the fire, Lassman said.
Wood River Fire and Rescue, the Hailey Fire Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Ketchum Fire Department responded. One Wood River engine was still on the scene as of 3 p.m. Friday to support investigators.
"There are a few hot spots we're still mopping up on," Lassman said.
Damage to the house is severe, the fire chiefs said.
"It's a total loss," Lassman said. "It was fully engulfed upon arrival."
Aberbach said the fire was reported to be through the roof of the house.
"If it’s through the roof, there’s not much you can do," he said.
No other structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
