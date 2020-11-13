Daybell-Vallow trial postponed until July

REXBURG — Dates set for the felony trial of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were pushed back several months Thursday.

Court records now show Daybell and Vallow’s joint jury trial will begin at 9 a.m. on July 12. Before the trials were joined, Daybell was set for a January trial and Vallow for an April trial.

Previously, the hearings for change of trial location and dismissal of charges was set for Nov 24. Now, they will be held Jan. 6. The pre-trial conference will be held at 10 a.m. on June 2.

Vallow and Daybell face felony charges relating to the alleged cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s minor children. The remains of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Salem in June. The couple faces charges for conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

The couple also is under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after Tammy, Daybell's wife of 29 years, died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.