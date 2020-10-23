Daybell hearing postponed, Vallow attorney sends cryptic tweets

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell’s hearing has been rescheduled to November, according to new court records. Daybell’s attorney John Prior said the postponement was “because the parties just recently received the preliminary hearing transcript and additional time is needed to review said transcript and prepare their respective briefs.”

The hearing will now begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the Fremont County Courthouse. It was originally set for Oct. 29. It will address Prior’s motion to dismiss the case against his client.

A hearing to discuss combining Daybell’s trial with his wife Lori Vallow’s is still set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 at the Fremont County Courthouse. Prior has objected to a combined case due to fears of increased media attention. Vallow’s attorney Mark Means has filed documents saying he has no objection.

“As I prepare the defense for Lori (vallow) Daybell... I am learning that persons like Melanie Gibbs and her boyfriend David Warwick appear to have been eagerly ‘involved’ in more than they let on... if you know something... Say something!” Means wrote. He accompanied the tweet with a gif of running rats.