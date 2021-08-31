Daybell children say they were told Tammy died of asphyxiation in '48 Hours' interview

IDAHO FALLS — The children of Chad and Tammy Daybell told “48 Hours” that they were told their mother died of asphyxiation, according to a news article.

The CBS program interviewed the children for a report published Tuesday.

The children also told “48 Hours” that they believe their father was framed, that Chad Daybell was distraught after his wife’s death, and that they were the ones who declined an autopsy.

“My room was down the hall. And I heard a thump,” Garth Daybell told “48 Hours” contributor Jonathan Vigliotti. “And heard my dad yell, ‘Garth, Garth, come quick,’ with the most panic I’d ever heard in his voice.”

The children’s comments are the first hint as to how Tammy Daybell may have died that has been publicized since the Daybell/Vallow investigation began.

Chad Daybell was charged with first-degree murder in may after an investigation spanning 18 months and multiple law enforcement offices concluded he had murdered his wife.