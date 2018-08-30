TWIN FALLS — Crews are working to get a derailed train back on the tracks in southern Twin Falls, a spokesman for the city said Thursday afternoon.
The Eastern Idaho Railroad train went off the tracks earlier in the day. City spokesman Josh Palmer said he was notified of the derailment shortly before 2 p.m.
Watco, which owns the rail line, was still on the scene with cranes and other equipment as of 3:30 p.m., Palmer said. Some lanes on South Park Avenue West are closed while the crews work.
The company said around 3 p.m. that it was hoping to get the train back on the rails by 5 or 6 p.m. tonight, Palmer said.
“There was no guarantee, but they were making pretty good progress,” Palmer said.
The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.
An Eastern Idaho Railroad manager did not immediately return a call for comment.
