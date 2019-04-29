{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

WENDELL — A crash is blocking both directions of Idaho 46 north of Wendell, Idaho State Police said Monday afternoon

The crash is at milepost 106, about six miles north of town, ISP said in a 4:30 p.m. statement. 

The highway is blocked between Wendell and Shoestring Road in Gooding County. Motorists should expect delays.

