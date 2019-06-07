{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a Friday evening injury crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard at Heyburn Avenue.

The crash is blocking Blue Lakes between Filer and Heyburn avenues, a police dispatcher said.

Twin Falls Police, Idaho State Police, Air St. Luke's and other agencies are on the scene. 

