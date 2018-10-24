BOISE — It’s been almost four months since a shocking stabbing spree at an apartment complex in northwest Boise left a 3-year-old girl dead and eight others with serious, disfiguring wounds.
A Jan. 3 trial date has been set for Timmy Earl Kinner Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in the alleged slashing of eight others. The trial is expected to take eight weeks. Prosecutors announced last week that they are going to seek the death penalty.
But Kinner’s attorneys have contended that the 30-year-old homeless man — who has been sending letters to police and prosecutors from the Ada County Jail — is not mentally competent to assist in his own defense and stand trial.
At a hearing Tuesday, 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin said the court has not been supplied with sufficient evidence from a forensic psychologist to commit Kinner to a state hospital for mental health treatment, as his attorneys have recommended. She then said she’s appointing a psychiatrist who will file his or her evaluation of Kinner to the court by Nov. 29.
Baskin will review that report and make a decision on Kinner’s mental fitness and ability to proceed at a Dec. 13 court hearing. Baskin said that hearing may be closed to the public to protect Kinner’s right to privacy when it comes to his medical records.
“The court’s intent is to have all hearings be open to the public, unless there’s an overriding interest that could be harmed if the hearing is open,” Baskin said. She asked for both sides to provide briefings on why the hearing should or should not be open, and she will issue a written ruling before the Dec. 13 hearing.
Part of Tuesday’s hearing was closed to the public — for about 45 minutes — due to Baskin’s concern that private medical matters would be discussed.
On Sept. 5, a forensic psychologist was ordered to complete a mental evaluation of Kinner.
The defendant did not cooperate with his initial efforts, so Baskin asked at a hearing in late September that jail staff take Kinner from his jail cell to meet with the psychologist in a conference room. She also asked that prosecutors and defense counsel come to an agreement on a psychiatrist who can assist in evaluating Kinner; a psychiatrist would also be able to prescribe any needed medications.
The psychologist was able to successfully talk to Kinner at one meeting in October, but he was not able to draw any conclusions about competency after that.
Baskin said at an Oct. 11 hearing that she planned to review three letters that Kinner sent to prosecutors to determine if any should be provided to the psychologist and psychiatrist tasked with evaluating Kinner’s mental competency. Prosecutors and Kinner’s public defenders have not read those letters.
