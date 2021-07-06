Court records shed light on Charles Vallow's death, Lori's beliefs

Daybell and Lori Vallow thought they could also tell if someone had a “dark” or “light” scale associated with them. Those with a dark scale were possessed by demonic spirits. They would refer to those people as “zombies” and call them by the name of the spirit, rather than their actual name.

“Coincidentally, if you shared their belief system, your score was favorable,” the affidavit states. “If you offered any opposition to their belief or their destiny, you were seen as possessed.”

Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow on July 11, 2021. He told Chandler Police Department officers it was in self-defense and that he had fired two shots as Charles charged him.

A police investigation found this was only true of one of the shots Cox fired. The second shot entered through Charles Vallow’s rib cage and exited through his upper left shoulder. The affidavit states this indicates Charles Vallow was on the floor the second time he was shot.

Lori Vallow and Cox told police she was taking the children outside when Cox shot Charles Vallow. GPS data shows, however, that Lori had Charles’ cellphone and drove his rental car, around 7:49 a.m. Cox called 911 to report the shooting at 8:32 a.m., 43 minutes after the shooting is believed to have occurred.