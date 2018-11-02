TWIN FALLS — A Friday court hearing was delayed for two Twin Falls women arrested in Utah after the discovery of meth and other drugs in the home of two dead infants.
Police brought the pair back to Twin Falls last week. Preliminary hearings for Haley Dawn Miller, 28, and Sylvia Tapia, 32, scheduled for Friday morning were delayed two weeks to give their attorneys more time to prepare.
Meanwhile, in what police say is a seperate investigation into the babies' deaths, toxicology test results came back Tuesday, but Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said he is unable to comment on the contents of the report at this time. The coroner's office is still waiting on the results of a pathology report and has not yet declared a cause of death for the babies.
Miller and Tapia were arrested in Utah on Oct. 18 after police found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and other drugs in the home they shared with two 7-week-old twin boys who died less than a week earlier.
Police were called to the 200 block of Morningside Drive the afternoon of Oct. 12 for a report of unresponsive children; first responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the babies.
While searching the home after the infants' deaths, investigators found methamphetamine, hydrocodone, hydrocodone bitartrate, oxycodone, oxycodone hydrochloride and hydromorphone hydrochloride in a room shared by Miller and Tapia, according to court documents.
Police said they discovered more than 500 grams of meth in a safe in the women's room after Tapia called the police station and said she did not want officers to search the safe. The meth was divided up into nine different packages, one of which was labeled "Ours," according to court documents.
Tapia has been charged with one count of meth trafficking. Miller faces the same charge, along with five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
She deserves the death penalty both of them do we need to start setting examples 4 people like this that just got get off easy with a 180-day writer
