SHOSHONE — A pretrial hearing for a Shoshone man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his daughter was delayed Friday so attorneys could continue negotiating a potential plea agreement.
Johnathan Pugh, 61, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in May after shooting a woman who police said was his daughter. Pugh and Malani Lang, 36, had recently reunited, according to court documents, and Lang had moved in with Pugh a week before the shooting.
A bartender at the Iron Horse Saloon called police after Pugh ran into the bar covered in blood and asking for an ambulance, police said. Pugh told the bartender that a woman had been shot in the head in his store across the street.
When officers arrived at the store, they found Pugh lying on top of Lang, sobbing, according to court documents.
Pugh told police the two were arguing that night about Lang’s childhood and Pugh’s decision to give her up for adoption when she was eight years old. He said that he tried to point the gun — which he didn't think contained a magazine — at his own head, but it went off and shot Lang instead.
He had a blood alcohol level of 0.09 at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.
Lang was flown to Portneuf Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
A pretrial hearing for Pugh was scheduled for Friday, but did not take place as planned. Attorneys said at the hearing that they were still discussing the potential to reach a plea agreement, and agreed to return for another hearing in a week.
If the two sides do not reach an agreement, Pugh is scheduled to face a jury on Nov. 27.
