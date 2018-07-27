Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Doors leading to numerous cell blocks line the hallway July 13 at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have selected nine citizens to serve on a committee that will explore solutions to jail and court crowding in Twin Falls County.

Commissioners Terry Kramer and Don Hall voted Thursday morning to approve the chosen committee members. They are Delores Brewerton, Steven Byers, Shane Downs, Jethelyn Harrington, John Kapeleris, John Lamm, Kirk Melton, Jacob Westerfield and Amanda Wright.

Wright was chosen as chairman of the committee.

The approved committee members were chosen by several county officials, including prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs and Commissioner Jack Johnson.

“This is a good, well-versed group within our community that can give us some good perspective, we hope,” Hall said.

The judicial complex committee will examine Twin Falls County’s crowded jail and courts and explore possible long- and short-term solutions, including the possibility of building a new jail and courts facility.

The county hopes to come up with some answers within the next six months, Kramer said.

Johnson was not at the meeting Thursday.

