TWIN FALLS — County commissioners have selected nine citizens to serve on a committee that will explore solutions to jail and court crowding in Twin Falls County.
Commissioners Terry Kramer and Don Hall voted Thursday morning to approve the chosen committee members. They are Delores Brewerton, Steven Byers, Shane Downs, Jethelyn Harrington, John Kapeleris, John Lamm, Kirk Melton, Jacob Westerfield and Amanda Wright.
Wright was chosen as chairman of the committee.
The approved committee members were chosen by several county officials, including prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs and Commissioner Jack Johnson.
“This is a good, well-versed group within our community that can give us some good perspective, we hope,” Hall said.
The judicial complex committee will examine Twin Falls County’s crowded jail and courts and explore possible long- and short-term solutions, including the possibility of building a new jail and courts facility.
The county hopes to come up with some answers within the next six months, Kramer said.
Johnson was not at the meeting Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Typical. Just build a new jail for crying out loud! Idiots
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.