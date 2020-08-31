Coroner releases name of Twin Falls shooting victim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Police found the body of Miguel Esquval, 24, of Jerome in an alley in the 300 block of Washington Street North.

Police had responded to the area about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers conducted several interviews with people in the area and ask anyone with information to call 208-735-4357, extension 1.

