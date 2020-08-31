 Skip to main content
Coroner releases name of Twin Falls shooting victim
Coroner releases name of Twin Falls shooting victim

DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Police found the body of Miguel Esquval, 24, of Jerome in an alley in the 300 block of Washington Street North.

Police had responded to the area about 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers conducted several interviews with people in the area and ask anyone with information to call 208-735-4357, extension 1.

