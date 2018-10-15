TWIN FALLS — The cause of death for two infant twin boys who died Friday afternoon is still unknown, the Twin Falls County Coroner said Monday.
The children were taken to Ada County for autopsies Monday morning, but it will be another three or four weeks before the results from toxicology and pathology reports come back, coroner Gene Turley told the Times-News.
Police were called to a house on the 200 block of Morningside Drive at 2:18 p.m. Friday for a report of unresponsive children. First responders provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the twins.
The police department is conducting a full death investigation.
Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Monday that his office has not yet determined whether it will pursue criminal charges in the case.
“We’re still waiting for reports,” Loebs said.
