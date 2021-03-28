Convicted child murderer Joseph Edward Duncan, III, dies on death row

According to court records, from the time he was taken into custody in July 2005, Duncan confessed to all of his crimes and repeatedly sought to plead guilty. Investigators recovered photographic and video evidence of Duncan’s crimes. He also admitted to the murders of other children.

He pled guilty in 2011 in a California state court for the 1997 murder of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County and was sentenced to two life sentences. Due to the sentences he had already received, Duncan was not prosecuted for the murders of two sisters, 11 years old and nine years old, both of which occurred 1996 in Bothell, Washington, although he described to federal investigators how he committed the crimes.

“While I would’ve liked to witness his execution, knowing he is now standing before God being held accountable for what he has done, what he did to my son, and the horrible crimes he committed to others, that’s the real justice,” Anthony’s father, Ernesto Martinez, said in a statement provided by prosecutors.