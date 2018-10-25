TWIN FALLS — A committee made of local residents is recommending that Twin Falls County expand its courthouse in downtown Twin Falls and build a new jail elsewhere in the county to alleviate crowding and accommodate future growth.
The committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to present their recommendations to county commissioners, who will make a final decision on which path the county will pursue.
Overcrowding in the Twin Falls jail has reached the point of “crisis,” Sheriff Tom Carter previously told the Times-News, with roughly 50 inmates housed elsewhere in the state on any given day. Meanwhile, the county has seen a record number of felony cases filed with the prosecutor’s office within the past year.
As neither the growth of the jail population nor the increase in felony filings shows signs of slowing, county officials with knowledge of the crowding issue say an expansion of the jail and courts is a necessity. The committee has met twice a month since August to explore options for expansion.
“I think when we look 20 or 30 years down the road, this is the right decision,” Commissioner Jack Johnson told the Times-News after the vote. “The only downside is it’s also the most costly decision.”
A study commissioned by the county last year projected that a new jail would need at least 400 beds to cover the county’s needs for the next 30 years. But those numbers may already be outdated, county officials say. The existing jail, originally built to house 135 inmates, has 224 beds.
The same study suggested the county will need at least 11 courtrooms to accommodate growth in the coming decades. The existing building has six, but not all are large enough to use for jury trials.
Under the committee’s recommendations, the county would build a new, three-story courthouse downtown, with eight courtrooms on the first two floors and shelled space for more courtrooms on the third floor. The county would remodel the existing courthouse and continue using three courtrooms in the current building for the time being.
When the third story of the new building is eventually renovated to include three new courtrooms, the three courtrooms in the old building will be remodeled and likely turned into office space for county employees.
This model was the cheapest option the study offered for expanding the courthouse, coming in at an estimated $23 million.
But the committee’s recommendation for how to increase jail space — building a new 500-bed jail off-site — will cost more than expanding the existing jail downtown. The study put the projected cost at about $44 million, but noted that the cost could rise as high as $60 million by 2020.
That price could go down slightly, however, if the county opts to build 300 or 400 beds in the new jail at first, leaving shelled space for the others.
Committee members said they had reservations about building a larger jail in the current downtown location, which would likely require the city to close off Gooding Street.
The committee also said it would like to avoid bringing in mobile jail “pods” if possible. The county has considered using the trailers as a temporary solution to house the jail’s overflow. Officials say the pods would set the county back an estimated $9 million, but would let Twin Falls delay building a new jail for as long as a decade.
“I’m not going to pay that much for something that is not a permanent, fixed solution to the issue,” committee member and deputy prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington said at the meeting Tuesday.
“If we put a bunch of temporary things in the parking lot, people are going to have a complete conniption,” Harrington said.
Regardless, the county may need to bring in temporary housing, depending on the jail population’s growth in the coming months and years. It’ll likely be another year before voters decide whether to pass a bond to build the new courthouse and jail at all.
The projected cost for the new jail doesn’t include the price of purchasing new land, meaning the county will likely need to use land it already owns, Johnson said.
“From a cost standpoint, I don’t think we can add more money to this by buying property,” Johnson said. “The cost is already so high.”
One potential location could be on Addison Avenue, near Rock Creek Park.
Jail administrator Capt. Doug Hughes told the Times-News after the vote that he was satisfied with the committee’s recommendation to move the jail off-site.
“I knew that, fundamentally, putting a bigger facility downtown was going to be difficult,” Hughes said. “Going off-site, with the growth coming and where our population has been this year, is going to offer up a couple avenues for the county.”
Hughes said he would like to see the county use the old jail to house women, a rapidly growing population in the Twin Falls jail. With the extra bed space, Twin Falls could also take in female inmates from the state or other counties, Hughes noted.
“Female population growth has been tremendous,” Hughes said. “Using it for a female facility is going to be added revenue to help pay the bond as well as keep things in line with population growth.”
