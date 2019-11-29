COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities have released a hold on a Woodland Park townhouse after a jury convicted a man guilty of killing its resident and the mother of his daughter.
The Gazette reported Wednesday that Patrick Frazee was found guilty last week in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.
A Magic Valley woman who was having an affair with Frazee testified she helped clean up the bloody aftermath in the home before he burned the body.
Authorities say law enforcement officers have returned to the home to remove evidence over the past year.
Court officials say the residence needs to be discharged and is likely to go to Berreth's family who could decide to sell.
Real estate agents say the home could carry a stigmatized property label if it is listed for sale or leased.
Agents say a law change means sellers don't have to disclose if a murder occurred in a marketable home.
