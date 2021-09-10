 Skip to main content
City seeks information on damaged trees at Sunrise Park
City seeks information on damaged trees at Sunrise Park

Damaged tree

City staff said the damage to trees at Sunrise Park totals $12,000.

 Courtesy city of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — The city is seeking the public's help identifying whoever damaged and destroyed public trees in the area of Sunrise Park, in the 300 block of Madrona Street North. On Aug. 30, the City Parks Department received a report of trees that were damaged with an ax, large knife or similar object. And on Sept. 9, a second report was received for tree damage in the same area.

In total, four trees have been found with damage from a hatchet or similar tool. One smaller tree was cut down entirely. Parks staff is concerned that damage to the larger trees can kill them. The damage is estimated to be more than $12,000 and the incident has been reported to the Police Department for investigation.

The City of Twin Falls is asking anyone who might have information on those responsible for the tree damage at Sunrise Park to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a man in the killing of his wife's two youngest children and the husband's previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

