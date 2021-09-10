City seeks information on damaged trees at Sunrise Park

TWIN FALLS — The city is seeking the public's help identifying whoever damaged and destroyed public trees in the area of Sunrise Park, in the 300 block of Madrona Street North. On Aug. 30, the City Parks Department received a report of trees that were damaged with an ax, large knife or similar object. And on Sept. 9, a second report was received for tree damage in the same area.

In total, four trees have been found with damage from a hatchet or similar tool. One smaller tree was cut down entirely. Parks staff is concerned that damage to the larger trees can kill them. The damage is estimated to be more than $12,000 and the incident has been reported to the Police Department for investigation.

The City of Twin Falls is asking anyone who might have information on those responsible for the tree damage at Sunrise Park to call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

