TWIN FALLS — Members of a citizens committee to explore options for expanding the Twin Falls judicial complex ruled out Tuesday evening the possibility of building a new courts facility at a location away from the existing complex.
The committee determined it would be best to build an addition onto the current facility downtown rather than constructing an entirely new building elsewhere, citing lower costs and continued convenience.
A study last year determined that Twin Falls will need 11 courtrooms to last the next 30 years. But where those courtrooms are built, and when, remains to be seen.
“I think that the courthouse needs to stay downtown,” said committee chairwoman Amanda Wright, referring not to the historic courthouse that houses county offices, but to the Theron Ward Judicial Building next door, where court proceedings are held.
Other committee members echoed Wright’s sentiments. Jethelyn Harrington, a deputy prosecutor, noted that the public defender’s office, prosecuting attorney’s office, and several offices belonging to private defense lawyers are all located downtown.
Moving the courts facility to a new location “is just kind of nuts and very impractical and highly expensive,” Harrington said.
The county study estimated that a new facility off site would cost roughly $30 million. Meanwhile, two proposed concepts that would add onto the existing facility came in at roughly $25 million and $23 million.
Committee members unanimously voiced support for adding onto the existing the facility, but there was some debate over which concept would be best.
The first model, priced at $25 million, would add a two-story building with eight courtrooms onto the judicial building. Three courtrooms in the existing facility would stay in use, and the existing judicial building and three courtrooms would be renovated.
The second option would add a three-story building onto the existing facility. Like the first model, the addition would contain eight new courtrooms on the bottom two stories of the building, and the county would keep using three courtrooms in the current facility for the time being.
But the third story, built immediately as a shell, would eventually be renovated to hold three new courtrooms. When that happens, the three courtrooms in the current facility would be remodeled and likely turned into office space for county employees.
The second model would immediately renovate the existing judicial building, but would not immediately renovate the three courtrooms inside it.
County commissioner Jack Johnson and Fifth Judicial District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs both said they would prefer the second option.
“I like the potential for expansion, and I like the fact that it comes with a lesser price tag at this point,” Tubbs said.
Committee member Steve Byers pointed out that under the second model, the three new courtrooms could be built with updated technology down the road.
While the committee didn’t come to a decision on which model to pursue Tuesday, there was widespread agreement on the aesthetic of the addition. Members agreed they would like the new facility to more closely match the look of the historic old courthouse next door.
“I would really like it if we can make this new building something that Twin Falls County can really be proud of,” Harrington said, “Rather than this cobbled together cracker box building just kind of squatting there.”
