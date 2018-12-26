Try 1 month for 99¢
Patroling on Christmas
Police officer Tyler Kraft talks with a man who was walking in the road Tuesday in Twin Falls. Kraft ended up giving the man, who claimed to be homeless, a courtesy ride to his Christmas dinner destination.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — On the morning of Dec. 25, Officer Braxton Christensen woke up early — like any other day — for his 6 a.m. shift. Over the course of the next 12 hours,just like usual, he’d go on to make traffic stops, respond to domestic disturbances and fill out paperwork in the office.

But it wasn’t any other day. It was Christmas. And when Christensen got out of bed before sunrise Tuesday, his three children were right behind him.

Christensen was one of five Twin Falls police officers on duty early Christmas afternoon. Earlier that morning, he’d shown up at work at the usual time for a briefing meeting. By 6:30 a.m., he was back home with his family to open presents and celebrate the holiday. Later that day, he and others would return to the station to patrol as needed. The flexibility of letting those with families work from home for a few hours in the morning has become something of a Christmas tradition for the Twin Falls Police Department.

“One thing this department does is they really take care of your family,” Christensen said.

His three children — ages 6, 4, and 1 — woke up just as he was leaving the house Christmas morning, Christensen said. In the half hour or so that he was gone, they opened their stockings. But they saved the bulk of the presents for his return.

“They had the option to start,” Christensen said. “But my son, who is probably the greatest kid ever, said, ‘Let’s wait for dad.’”

Police work schedules on Christmas largely depend on the call load that day, Sgt. Shawn Applewhite said. Applewhite, whose children are now adults, fit most of his celebrating in on Christmas Eve and Christmas evening.

That morning was relatively peaceful, Applewhite and Christensen said, with the exception of a two-car crash on Shoshone Street in the early afternoon.

Police officer Tyler Kraft makes a routine traffic stop during patrol Tuesday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Just after noon, a call came in regarding an elderly man in the street; a short while later, Christensen responded to a domestic disturbance that ended in a misdemeanor disorderly conduct citation. Domestic calls are fairly common on holidays, when families are gathered together and alcohol is often consumed, Applewhite said.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, calls for shoplifting and stolen packages abound, according Christensen, the department’s liaison for retail theft. Electronics are commonly taken, and packages often go missing from porches in the hustle and bustle of holiday delivery. It’d been a busy couple of weeks for Twin Falls police.

But as the snow fell on closed storefronts Christmas night, all was quiet.

Police officer Tyler Kraft logs notes after a patrol stop Tuesday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

