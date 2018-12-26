TWIN FALLS — On the morning of Dec. 25, Officer Braxton Christensen woke up early — like any other day — for his 6 a.m. shift. Over the course of the next 12 hours,just like usual, he’d go on to make traffic stops, respond to domestic disturbances and fill out paperwork in the office.
But it wasn’t any other day. It was Christmas. And when Christensen got out of bed before sunrise Tuesday, his three children were right behind him.
Christensen was one of five Twin Falls police officers on duty early Christmas afternoon. Earlier that morning, he’d shown up at work at the usual time for a briefing meeting. By 6:30 a.m., he was back home with his family to open presents and celebrate the holiday. Later that day, he and others would return to the station to patrol as needed. The flexibility of letting those with families work from home for a few hours in the morning has become something of a Christmas tradition for the Twin Falls Police Department.
“One thing this department does is they really take care of your family,” Christensen said.
His three children — ages 6, 4, and 1 — woke up just as he was leaving the house Christmas morning, Christensen said. In the half hour or so that he was gone, they opened their stockings. But they saved the bulk of the presents for his return.
“They had the option to start,” Christensen said. “But my son, who is probably the greatest kid ever, said, ‘Let’s wait for dad.’”
Police work schedules on Christmas largely depend on the call load that day, Sgt. Shawn Applewhite said. Applewhite, whose children are now adults, fit most of his celebrating in on Christmas Eve and Christmas evening.
That morning was relatively peaceful, Applewhite and Christensen said, with the exception of a two-car crash on Shoshone Street in the early afternoon.
Just after noon, a call came in regarding an elderly man in the street; a short while later, Christensen responded to a domestic disturbance that ended in a misdemeanor disorderly conduct citation. Domestic calls are fairly common on holidays, when families are gathered together and alcohol is often consumed, Applewhite said.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, calls for shoplifting and stolen packages abound, according Christensen, the department’s liaison for retail theft. Electronics are commonly taken, and packages often go missing from porches in the hustle and bustle of holiday delivery. It’d been a busy couple of weeks for Twin Falls police.
But as the snow fell on closed storefronts Christmas night, all was quiet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.