TWIN FALLS — Three crashes, two of them involving school buses, occurred within five minutes of each other in Twin Falls on Monday morning, sending four children to the hospital, police said.
A school bus was hit from behind at the intersection of Falls Avenue East and Eastland Drive at about 7:50 a.m., but no children were on the bus and no injuries were reported, according to police.
The man driving the pickup truck that hit the bus was cited for following too close, police said.
The bus was between routes and going to pick up Vera C. O’Leary Middle School students, Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said. The bus company sent another bus to pick up students, instead.
Two minutes after the first crash, police were dispatched to Caswell Avenue and Sparks Street, in front of I.B. Perrine Elementary, after an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing Caswell. The boy had minor injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center by his parents, police said.
The woman driving was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, Twin Falls Police said.
The third crash, which also involved a car and a school bus, was reported at about 7:55 a.m. A school bus was hit at the corner of Wendell Street and Falls Avenue West, near Robert Stuart Middle School, when a woman failed to yield to a stop sign, police said.
There were six children on the bus at the time, and minor injuries were reported, police said. Three of the children were taken to St. Luke's as a precaution.
The bus was headed to Robert Stuart Middle School, Craner said. School bus service wasn’t interrupted and Western States Bus Services dispatched another bus to resume the route.
The sun may have been a factor in all three crashes, police said.
“We do just want to remind folks to slow down and make sure your windshields are clean,” Craner said, adding the sun is low in the sky at that time of day and it makes it very difficult to see.
Times-News reporter Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.