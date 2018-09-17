RUPERT — A felony child sex charge against a former Minico High School athlete has been reduced to a misdemeanor.
Lauriano “Larry” Vega Jr., 18, was originally charged with child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under the age of 16. The charge was amended to misdemeanor injury to a child. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery, according to court records.
The change sends the case from Minidoka County District Court back to magistrate court, where a change of plea and sentencing hearing is set for 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28.
The amended complaint says Vega sexually abused a 14-year-old girl on March 30 by soliciting three-way sex with her and another juvenile. The complaint said he rubbed and grabbed the girl’s thighs and grabbed her buttocks.
The complaint said Vega also committed battery against an 18-year-old woman on March 27 by forcibly kissing her.
According to court records, Vega was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested because of similar charges that were pending in juvenile court.
Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said Vega was convicted on juvenile charges and was committed to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
“Based on his commitment, we amended the charge,” Stevenson said.
Vega intends to plead guilty to both counts, but technically it is not a plea agreement, he said.
Juveniles, Stevenson said, can be committed to the juvenile corrections system up to the age of 21.
During a May preliminary hearing in magistrate court, the 14-year-old girl testified and said she worked at a coffee house that Vega visited several times during spring break week.
After she finished her shift on March 30, she went behind the coffee bar to a fire pit with Vega and other people.
She said Vega started rubbing her leg and then “massaging” her upper thigh.
At one point during the evening she got up to leave and Vega grabbed her thigh and buttocks.
A witness said one of the males with Vega that night told the girl’s mother what had happened to her.
Vega played football and basketball and was the 4A All-Idaho football player of the year in 2017.
