BURLEY — A child injured in a two-car crash north of Burley Saturday has died, Idaho State Police said Thursday. 

Carolina Rodriguez, 25, of Paul, was driving south on Idaho Highway 27 Saturday morning when she hit the back of a truck driven by 24-year-old Anthony J. King of Rupert. 

Rodriguez's car rolled over and landed on its roof, ISP said, throwing one of two children out of the car. Neither of the children were properly restrained in a child safety seat. 

One of the children was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, then Intermountain Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where they died from the injuries. The other child was taken to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. 

Rodriguez was also flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, but had been discharged as of Thursday, the hospital said. 

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. 

