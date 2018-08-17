TWIN FALLS — All charges have been dropped against a Michigan woman accused of stabbing, biting and beating a man with a tire iron and kitchen pot while camping in Rogerson.
Erika Johnson, 27, was charged in July with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor battery.
The charges were dismissed Thursday after the prosecutor's office said it hadn't been able to find either of the two men who accused Johnson of the attack.
"At the present time the two named victims in this matter have not been located and their whereabouts are unknown," the prosecutor's office wrote in a motion to dismiss the charges. "The State lacks sufficient evidence to proceed without their testimony."
Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs told the Times-News that Johnson could be charged again if the state is able to locate the witnesses and come up with enough evidence to prosecute.
Johnson was arrested July 8 after a man she was camping with told police she drunkenly stabbed him in the leg with the knife of a multi-tool, bit him and beat him with a kitchen pot and tire iron after the two got into an argument.
The man said he managed to escape from their tent and run to a nearby trailer for help. When the resident of that trailer tried to intervene, Johnson hit him in the chest with the tire iron, too, according to a police report.
The man living in the trailer told police that Johnson left after he told her he would shoot her if she didn’t leave.
When questioned by police, Johnson said that someone at the campsite hit her in the face and told the man he should hit himself in the face to frame her, though she could not provide an explanation for why the man would want to do such a thing.
The police report noted that there were no red marks or bruising on Johnson’s face.
