TWIN FALLS — Hearings for three people charged in a June robbery have been delayed.
Johny Hernandez, 27, Christopher Garrett, 38, and Tia Garcia, 22, were all scheduled to appear separately Friday morning in Twin Falls County court for preliminary hearings.
They are charged with robbery in the June 15 theft of a Cadillac Escalade from Jenna Castenada.
Hernandez, represented by attorney Steven McRae, told Judge Thomas Borresen that his client had signed a waiver of time, which would allow the hearing to be continued and heard at the same time as Garrett's case.
Garcia, who told Borreson she had planned to retain a private attorney, then requested a public defender be appointed to her.
All three had their hearings reset for Aug. 2. They remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
Two others charged with robbery in the case, Helena Herrera and Christopher Herrera, had their bond amounts reduced and were released on their own recognizance during a hearing on June 28. The date for their appearance in District Court has not yet been set.
