GOODING — Charges could be dropped for a former probation officer who was accused of giving alcohol to high school students in December.
Prosecutors have agreed to defer the case, which means that if Sindy Raw Crosland doesn't violate the law in the next year, the charge would be dismissed.
Crosland, 48, was charged with dispensing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, a misdemeanor, after an investigation showed she provided one of her daughter's friends with alcoholic beverages in December.
Gooding County public defender Joe James appeared Wednesday morning before Judge Stacey DePew on behalf of Crosland, 48. Crosland was not present at the hearing, having moved out of state, according to her attorney.
Philip Miller, Elmore County deputy prosecutor was appointed as a special prosecutor for the case due to Crosland's former employment as a Gooding County probation officer.
James told DePew that an agreement had been reached to defer prosecution of the misdemeanor for one year after the date of the offense. So long as Crosland commits no further violations of the law during that period, other than minor traffic infractions, the charges would be dismissed.
Miller agreed with the arrangements.
DePew ordered James to draw up the necessary paperwork, including a waiver of trial. A status conference to close out the case will be held in December.
