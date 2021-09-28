Chad and Lori Daybell to be tried together once Lori is deemed competent

Prosecutors believe that Tylee Ryan was murdered Sept. 9, 2019, just hours after she returned from Yellowstone National Park with Vallow-Daybell, her uncle Alex Cox and her brother J.J. Vallow. That day Chad Daybell reported shooting a racoon, but FBI investigators reported that racoons don’t come out during the day. Chad Daybell said he buried the racoon in the family’s pet cemetery.

About two weeks after Tylee was last seen, J.J. Vallow also disappeared.

The children’s remains were discovered near each other on June 9, 2020, on Chad Daybell’s property. J.J.’s remains were found in a garbage bag where his arms and legs had been tightly duct taped together. Tylee’s burned and dismembered body was found not far from J.J.’s in the family’s pet cemetery. The racoon’s body was never located in that cemetery.

Chad Daybell’s children said in a recent “48-Hours” broadcast that the family had more than one pet cemetery. They also believed their father had been framed, and wouldn’t have been so foolish as to bury evidence against himself in his own backyard.