Castleford girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home

CASTLEFORD — An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged in her home.
According to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to the call after 4 p.m.
County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached.
No other information was released Wednesday.
