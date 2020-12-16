 Skip to main content
Castleford girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

CASTLEFORD — An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged in her home.

According to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to the call after 4 p.m.

County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached.

No other information was released Wednesday.

