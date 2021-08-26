 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cassia prosecutor: No suspects identified in Oakley fireworks fired at cows incident
0 comments
breaking top story

Cassia prosecutor: No suspects identified in Oakley fireworks fired at cows incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gilberto Flores Rodriquez trial

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen sits at the prosecutor's table during the trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, charged with first degree murder in the death of Regina Krieger in 1995 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — Investigators looking into reports that fireworks were shot at cows during the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo found no suspects, the Cassia County prosecutor said Thursday.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen issued a press release that said the Cassia County Sheriff's Office investigated the reports that followed a wild cow ride at the rodeo.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"My office received the report and I have reviewed it. No suspects have been identified. Until suspects have been identified there is no case to be criminally prosecuted," the statement said.

"No further official comment will be issued by this office until suspects have been identified and a case brought before the court."

In early August, PETA sent a letter to the prosecutor's office calling for an investigation and issued a press release on the incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News