Cassia prosecutor: No suspects identified in Oakley fireworks fired at cows incident

BURLEY — Investigators looking into reports that fireworks were shot at cows during the Oakley Pioneer Days rodeo found no suspects, the Cassia County prosecutor said Thursday.

Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen issued a press release that said the Cassia County Sheriff's Office investigated the reports that followed a wild cow ride at the rodeo.

"My office received the report and I have reviewed it. No suspects have been identified. Until suspects have been identified there is no case to be criminally prosecuted," the statement said.

"No further official comment will be issued by this office until suspects have been identified and a case brought before the court."

In early August, PETA sent a letter to the prosecutor's office calling for an investigation and issued a press release on the incident.

