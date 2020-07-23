Cassia County Sheriff: Hundreds of calves stolen from ranch, info sought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help solving a case of several hundred calves reported stolen from a cattle feeding operation east of Declo.

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward said Marcos Garcia, owner of MGM Calf Ranch, reported the calves as stolen on July 1.

Garcia did not know exactly how many Jersey and Jersey mix calves were missing, Heward said.

The calves were all between one day and 10 months old and Garcia was caring for the animals for other companies.

Heward said all of the calves had ear tags and the sheriff’s office is working with the state brand department and other Idaho agencies in the case.

Anyone with information on the missing calves should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0