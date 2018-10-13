Name: Isaac Pena Wallace
Date of birth: July 13, 1993
Sex: Male
Height: Six feet
Weight: 212 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of burglary.
Bond: $75,000
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asks that anyone with information, call 208-878-2251 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-878-2900 where tipsters may remain anonymous.
