Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Isaac Pena Wallace

Date of birth: July 13, 1993

Sex: Male

Height: Six feet

Weight: 212 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of burglary.

Bond: $75,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asks that anyone with information, call 208-878-2251 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-878-2900 where tipsters may remain anonymous.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments