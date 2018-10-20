Try 1 month for 99¢

Name: Michael L. Thompson

Date of birth: Sept. 23, 1980

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet, six inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of grand theft and burglary.

Bond: $75,000

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asks that anyone with information, call 208-878-2251 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-878-2900 where tipsters may remain anonymous.

