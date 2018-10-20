Name: Michael L. Thompson
Date of birth: Sept. 23, 1980
Sex: Male
Height: Five feet, six inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charges of grand theft and burglary.
Bond: $75,000
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asks that anyone with information, call 208-878-2251 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 208-878-2900 where tipsters may remain anonymous.
