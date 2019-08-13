{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

SHOSHONE — Money and jewelry were taken from a business during a Saturday burglary.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Bear Claw Trading Post, 1560 Highway 75, to find that entry had been forced into the building by unknown suspects, a statement from Sheriff Rene King said.

"It's pretty unnerving," said Scott Ward, manager of the trading post. The method of entry was rather unique, he added, with at least two people involved.

Ward estimates the burglary occurred about 4 a.m. on Saturday, given information provided by others in the vicinity.

The trading post had never before been burglarized, Ward said, in over 20 years of being open. In addition to the cash taken, "They targeted mostly necklaces."

The exact amount of the loss is still undetermined. "We're still doing inventory," Ward said, though he already knows the loss is substantial.

"We appreciate any help we can get to find these people to bring them to justice," Ward said.

Those with information about the theft should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office: 208-886-2250 or SIRCOMM: 208-324-1911.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments